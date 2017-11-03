Ellen DeGeneres Sends Kris Jenner Shopping at the 99 Cent Store: ''I Look Like a Lunatic!''

by McKenna Aiello |

Kris Jenner is going on a shopping spree, and Ellen DeGeneresis tagging along. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch participated in the talk show host's notoriously hilarious hidden camera earpiece prank, and this one's no exception. This time around, Ellen sent Kris to a 99 Cents Only Store, where she was forced to give one unsuspecting employee a pretty hard time in the checkout line. 

From complaining about the cost of various items like coconuts and razors (Jenner jokingly admits she's "broke" and shaves her back!), the reality star has plenty of fun playing along as DeGeneres whispers commands in her ear. 

She even purchases a toy guitar for son-in-law Kanye West, a plastic tub for her upcoming birthday "kegger" and a fuzzy white rob she wears out the store. "I look like a lunatic!" she said out loud. 

Fun and games aside, Kris also sat down for an interview with Ellen to talk (or rather not talk) about the reported baby boom within the Jenner-Kardashian family. 

DeGeneres teased, "You have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of them." Kris responded with a smile, "Oh, I can feel where this is going. She's trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies."

So while Kris neglected to comment on Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's unconfirmed pregnancies, she had this to say about her own possible plans to have a child of her own. "Probably not," Kris said with a wink. "I don't know. It just doesn't feel right anymore."

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

