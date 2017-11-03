Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Claim Under Investigation by London Police

British police are investigating an allegation of sexual assault made against Kevin Spacey in London, marking the latest in a series of harassment claims made against him and the first time authorities have gotten involved.
The latest alleged incident is said to have taken place in the U.K. capital in 2008, while Spacey was working there as the artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre, several outlets, including The Guardian, reported on Friday.
"On Wednesday, 1 November, City of London police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan police service," a Scotland Yard spokesman told E! News. "It is alleged a man assaulted another man in 2008 in Lambeth. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating."
Spacey has not commented on the investigation.
While London police do not confirm identities of alleged perpetrators, British media believed him to be Spacey. No arrests have been made.
According to The Sun, a man said that in 2008, Spacey invited him to his London home for a drink. The newspaper said the man had asked the House of Cards star to help with his career. A source told The Sun that the two smoked weed and that the man passed out.
The man claims he woke up to find Spacey performing oral sex on him, the newspaper reported. He said he told him to stop, then fled the residence. Spacey allegedly told him, "Don't tell anyone about this," the newspaper said. The actor has not commented. The Sun said the complaint was referred to the Metropolitan Police and that detectives from the Met's Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command interviewed the alleged victim on Thursday at a police station.
The police declined to comment on The Sun's report that the complainant had been interviewed by police, The Guardian said.
Spacey was first accused publicly of sexual assault last weekend. Star Trek: Discovery and Adventures in Babysitting actor Anthony Rapp said the star made an unwanted sexual advance toward him when he was just 14.
Spacey then issued a statement on Twitter, saying, "I am beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter as it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he described having carried with him all these years."
On Monday, Netflix announced House of Cards would end after the upcoming sixth season. On Tuesday, the company said production on the show has been been suspended indefinitely. Also that day, director Tony Montana, told Radar Online, and later, The Los Angeles Times, that Spacey groped him in a Los Angeles bar in 2003 and British bartender Daniel Beal told The Sun that the actor flashed him outside a British hotel in 2010 while he was on a cigarette break.
Roberto Cavazos, who acted in several plays at the theater, wrote on Facebook on Monday that he "had a couple of unpleasant encounters with Spacey that were on the edge of being considered assault," adding, "There are many of us who have a 'Kevin Spacey story.'
On Tuesday, the Old Vic Theatre said in a statement, "We are deeply dismayed to hear the allegations levied against Kevin Spacey, who was Artistic Director from 2004–2015," and urged anyone "connected with The Old Vic or in our employment" who felt they had a complaint they were unable to raise to contact them.
On Wednesday, Spacey's rep said the actor "is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment." A day later, multiple outlets reported that his publicist and talent agency have cut ties with him amid mounting sexual harassment and abuse allegations.
That day, an anonymous accuser, a former House of Cards production assistant, told CNN that Spacey sexually assaulted him on the set of the Netflix series and eight former and current staffers described the actor's behavior at work as "predatory," which allegedly included non-consensual contact and offensive remarks often made against young men.
Also on Thursday, another anonymous accuser told Vulture that he and Spacey had a sexual relationship in 1983 when he was 14 and Spacey was 24 and that it ended when the actor, who was 24 at the time, allegedly attempted to rape him.
Spacey has not responded to any of the allegations other than Rapp's.