Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Baby No. 2 Plans

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are opening up about plans to expand their family.

The couple stepped out on separate coasts Thursday evening as they were each honored for their achievements. Teigen was in Los Angeles to receive the "Woman of the Year" honor at the first-ever Revolve Awards. While Legend was honored at the NAACP LDF National Equal Justice Awards in New York City.

While on the red carpet at the events, both stars talked to E! News exclusively about their plans to have a second child.