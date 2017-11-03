Kendall Jenner Celebrates 22nd Birthday by Giving Back to Charity

Kendall Jenneris starting her 22nd year on a generous note.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a note on charity: water's website asking fans to donate to the non-profit as part of her birthday campaign.

"Hey guys! I'm celebrating my 22nd birthday on November 3rd and my wish this year is to help bring clean water to people who need it," she wrote. "I'd be so grateful to anyone who can support my effort by donating to charity: water through my birthday campaign."

According to Jenner's note, one in 10 people around the world live without access to clean water. She also explained how 1,400 children die from diseases caused by unsafe water and poor sanitation every day, and how some women and girls in developing countries walk hours to bring their loved ones clean water.