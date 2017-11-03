Jennifer Lawrence Got Butt Naked in Kris Jenner's Closet and More of Her Best Drinking Stories

Jennifer Lawrence has never been one to shy away from alcohol...or the stories that come along with it!

The Oscar-winning actress hosted an interview with Kim Kardashian West on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night and the outcome was absolutely incredible (because of course it was).

J.Law was able to get the reality star to dish about all the juiciest things—like what Kanye West wears in bed to her "crazy exes" to the color of her preferred dildos. LOL!

But one of the best stories to come out of the interview was actually about Jennifer's drunken shenanigans at Kris Jenner's house a few weeks ago.