Taye Diggs Gushes Over Empire Co-Star Taraji P. Henson: "She's Hilarious"

Taye Diggs is "having a lot of fun" on Empire.



The 46-year-old actor stopped by E!'s Daily Pop and dished to co-hosts Catt Sadler and Justin Sylvester about his role on Empire. Diggs joined the show in the role of Angelo DuBois in 2016 at the request of star Taraji P. Henson.

So how is he enjoying working on the show? "I'm having a lot of fun, I've been telling everybody it's very rare to be a fan of a show and then to actually be on it, so it's somewhat surreal," Diggs told the co-hosts.