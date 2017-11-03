Gwyneth Paltrow ''Happy'' to Play ''Small Part'' in Harvey Weinstein's Downfall

Gwyneth Paltrow has no regrets about sharing her traumatic experience regarding Harvey Weinstein.

After several women came forward with sexual assault allegations against the Hollywood producer, Paltrow stepped up to share her own story, claiming she, too, was sexually harassed by him when she was 22 years old and working on the film Emma.

Since she came forward with her own account, more and more women—including Angelina Jolie—have shared their stories of Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct, igniting the #MeToo movement as well as many more revelations in the industry, for both men and women.

Now, a few weeks later, Paltrow feels "happy" to have helped encourage the very important conversation.