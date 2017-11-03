Tyrese No Longer Being Investigated for Child Abuse

Tyrese Gibson is no longer being investigated for child abuse.

E! News can confirm the Department of Child and Family Services has closed its investigation into the actor after his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, claimed he beat their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.

We've learned the LADCFS will not be pressing any criminal charges against the Fast and Furious star.

The allegations came forward amid Norma's battle for a custody agreement and a permanent restraining order against Tyrese. In court documents, Norma claimed on Aug. 19, Tyrese "went into a rage, pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other."