Get Your First Look at Disney California Adventure's Pixar Pier Makeover

Get ready for Pixar Pier!

Opening in Summer 2018 at Disney California Adventure, Pixar Pier will feature new attractions like the Incredicoaster, food locations and much more! According to Disney Parks, Pixar Pier will be found along the southern shore of Paradise Bay.

"This new, permanent land in the area that is now Paradise Pier will introduce four new neighborhoods representing beloved Disney·Pixar stories," the site says.