Veronica Mars' Brad Bufanda Dies by Suicide at Age 34

Brad Bufanda, best known for his role on Veronica Mars, died by suicide this week. He was 34.

A Los Angeles County coroner's office official told Variety that the actor died of traumatic injuries due to suicide after jumping off a building in Los Angeles on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the office confirmed the incident to E! News, saying it took place in the early afternoon.

TMZ quoted a law enforcement official as saying Bufanda left a suicide note, which was found on or near his body. His rep also confirmed the actor's death, without specifying the cause.

"We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being," the rep told E! News on Friday, when the news broke. "He was reviving his career having just completed 2 movies and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time."