Carlos Correa Dishes on His Surprise World Series Proposal to Daniella Rodriguez: "I Didn't Have a Plan B"

Since shocking his fiancée—and the entire Dodger Stadium—by proposing after winning the 2017 World Series, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is explaining how he pulled it all off.

During an interview on Today, the 23-year-old and his future bride, Daniella Rodriguez, dished to Carson Daly about how the high-profile proposal came to be.

Apparently, Correa had been trying to plan the proposal for the last month. "I really wanted to do it," he said. "I was waiting for the right time to do it."

As evidenced by the live broadcast, the plan worked and Correa managed to celebrate not only a World Series win, but also an engagement. If they ultimately lost, the baseball player may have had to make it up on the fly. "We were able to win. For me, that was Plan A. I'm glad Plan A worked because I didn't have a Plan B," he joked to Daly.