Paz de la Huerta Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Raping Her Twice

Paz de la Huerta has come forward with additional rape accusations against Harvey Weinstein—ones that are currently being investigated by the New York police department and Manhattan District attorney's office.

In response to de la Huerta's rape accusations, Weinstein's spokesperson told E! News in a statement, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

In a phone interview with Vanity Fair, the Boardwalk Empire actress said she first met Weinstein when she was 14 years old while working on Miramax Films' The Cider House Rules. De la Huerta claimed Weinstein sent her science fiction books with a suggestion for a role when she was around 21 years old. Roughly five years later, the two allegedly ran into each other at the Top of the Standard bar in New York City.

As she told Vanity Fair, Weinstein offered her a ride home, but when they got to her house, he allegedly demanded to come in for a drink. Inside, he allegedly pushed her onto a bed and raped her, she described to the magazine.