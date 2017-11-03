Kendall Jenner Celebrates 22nd Birthday With Blake Griffin, Hailey Baldwin and Others

"Happy birthday my beauty @kendalljenner!!!" Kris wrote on Instagram, alongside childhood photos of Kendall.

"You are one of a kind, my angel , and I am so proud of the woman you are," she said. "Confident, strong, determined, independent and kind, you have the sweetest soul. It brings me so much joy to watch you achieve your dreams and I can't wait to see what's in store for you. Your future is so bright!! I love you, you are my heart. Mommy xo #HappyBirthdayKendall#proudmama #mybeauty.

"Happy Birthday @kendalljenner My sweet sister I love you so much!!!" Kim wrote, alongside a pic of Kendall with sister Kylie Jenner.

The latter star, sister Khloe Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashianwere not spotted at Kendall's party and were also not seen at Kim's 37th birthday dinner last month. Kylie is rumored to be pregnant, while multiple sources have told E! News that Khloe is expecting her own first child. The Kardashian-Jenner family has not confirmed either reported pregnancy.

Kris played coy when asked about it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday.