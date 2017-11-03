Watch Becky G Explain to Diego Boneta What Caused Wild Moment at Fifth Harmony Concert

So this is what happened!
Becky G herself tells E! News what really took place on stage that day with Fifth Harmony and how she was confused for a fan by security guards when she was just trying to help a friend out.
The "Mayores" singer also explained the situation to her Latin AMAs co-host Diego Boneta who had no idea about the incident. You can see the actor reacting to story, and it's pretty hilarious.
"Yes…that was a funny moment. I don't know if you heard about that? It was so funny," Becky, who toured with the girl group, says.
The 26-year-old star said he hadn't heard about any of this, and that's when Becky said the entire story of what caused that viral moment.
"So I got into a little situation in Argentina. Dinah Jane's outfit was ripping and her pompis (bottom) was about to be exposed to the whole world. and I went running with the flag because their team was like, ‘Go cover! Go Cover!'" the singer explains. "So I go running, Power Ranger to save the day. And I'm in all black, I'm in sweats. I'm not in the show [attire] anymore, you know? And I didn't give security a heads up, so I look like a fan running with the flag."
By this point, Boneta's face is slowly being buried in his hands probably because he's been in show business enough to know just what's next in the story.
"And I'm about to get to Dinah and I just feel this force just yank my arm and yank me off the stage," Becky says.
Boneta's face at this moment is entirely in his hands, and he's just shaking his head.
"The moment the guard saw my face, his heart broke. He was like, ‘Becky what are you doing? Why didn't you tell me? I'm so sorry!'" she recalls. "And I was like, ‘Go cover her butt! Please!' It was the best. It was so funny! Like that you can't write that, it just happens. It was amazing.
We have to give it to Becky, not only is she a great friend, but she's also a great sport about the whole thing!