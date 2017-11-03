Watch Becky G Explain to Diego Boneta What Caused Wild Moment at Fifth Harmony Concert

So this is what happened!

Becky G herself tells E! News what really took place on stage that day with Fifth Harmony and how she was confused for a fan by security guards when she was just trying to help a friend out.

The "Mayores" singer also explained the situation to her Latin AMAs co-host Diego Boneta who had no idea about the incident. You can see the actor reacting to story, and it's pretty hilarious.

"Yes…that was a funny moment. I don't know if you heard about that? It was so funny," Becky, who toured with the girl group, says.