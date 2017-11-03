Mila Kunis Makes Monthly Donation to Planned Parenthood in Mike Pence's Name

Mila Kunis husband Ashton Kutcher is known for pulling pranks on his old show Punk'd. But during a guest appearance on Conan, the Bad Moms star revealed she's pulled a few stunts of her own, including one involving Vice President Mike Pence.

"This is when a lot of hate mail comes my way," the actress told Conan O'Brien as she prepared to tell her story. "I apologize if I offend anybody."

Kunis explained she disagreed with some of Pence's policies, including his efforts to defund Planned Parenthood.

"So, as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood," the That ‘70s Show star said, leading the audience to applaud.