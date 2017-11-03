The Bachelor's Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Expecting Baby No. 2

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Brad Bufanda

Veronica Mars' Brad Bufanda Dies by Suicide at Age 34

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor, Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead, Camila Mendes, Riverdale

The 17 Winners and Losers of the 2017 Fall TV Season

Sarah Stage, Six Pack Mom, Post-Pregnancy, Baby, Son, Logan, Instagram

Sarah Stage Reveals Post-Pregnancy Weight 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on

Another Bachelor baby is on the way.

In a pair of Instagram posts, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici announced their 16-month-old son Samuel Thomas Lowe is going to be a big brother. In Sean's video, Samuel played on his mother's lap. "Hey Samuel, can you say baby?" he asked. Samuel then pointed to Catherine's tummy as she laughed and said, "Baby!" In Catherine's video, she pointed to her belly and asked, "Samuel, what's this?" After he said "bah-bah," she asked him, "What is it? What's this?"

E! News has reached out to the couple for additional comment on Catherine's pregnancy.

Sean and Catherine met on season 17 of ABC's The Bachelor. They got engaged in the March 2013 finale and later got married in a televised wedding ceremony that aired on Jan. 26, 2014.

Photos

Bachelor and Bachelorette Status Check:Who's Still Together?

BABA NUMBA TWO ????

A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on

 

Before Samuel was born, the couple talked to Parents about the next chapter of their love story. "She'll be an unbelievable mom. I've never met anyone that loves as hard as she does. When she puts her heart into something, she puts everything into it," Sean said in 2016. "I know that will transition to our child and it will be so cool to watch her take that motherly role."

Catherine was just as complimentary of her husband. "He's always there for me and I know he will be the best dad. I've said this before, and I'm half-kidding since it's not comparable, but he is the best doggy-daddy," she shared at the time, "and I just know he's going to be a great dad."

Congratulations to the (growing) Lowe family!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Sean Lowe , Catherine Giudici , Pregnancies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.