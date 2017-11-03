Gillian Anderson Is Here With the Best The X-Files Throwback Photo...Ever

Maybe somebody should be investigating The X-Files regarding the case of the stars who don't age.

The new season, which has a kickass trailer, will feature Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully in pursuit of their son, William, once again. Will fans finally meet the character so steeped in The X-Files lore? Of course there are going to be monsters of the week, probably about eight of the 10 episodes will be standalone installments, plus more information about the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis) and Skinner (Mitch Pileggi).