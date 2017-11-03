Kris Jenner Plays Coy Over Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner appeared on Ellen's show Friday, where she jokingly took the daytime talk show host to task for bringing up the rumors during Kendall and Kourtney's joint appearance. "You're the best daughter, because you're so easy to get along with. You do make up a lot of stories, though," Kris said. "You've got to work on that. You know, the little fibs every once in a while?"
"You mean mentioning they were pregnant?" Ellen asked, feigning innocence.
Kris let out a big laugh and replied, "Yeah!"
"They're not," Ellen said, referring to Kendall and Kourtney, "but you have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of them." Kris didn't want to confirm or deny the reports, so she smiled wide and turned to the audience for support. "Oh, I can feel where this is going," the momager said. "She's trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies."
A little later, the conversation turned to the family's decision to continue filming E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "They all have their own businesses that they work on that they're passionate about. I think that because the show is in over 167 countries around the world, it really is a great foundation for all the other things we do. One helps the other. We recognize that, and we really appreciate the fact that we've been so blessed to be able to do this for so long. It's really an honor," said Kris, who added that her entire family "took a vote" before signing their new contracts. "We all agreed that we really would miss it if we weren't doing it."
"I'm excited, and you never know what's going to happen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the 61-year-old said. "Season 15 we're shooting right now, so it's really exciting."
Ellen joked that it'll be season "when they announce who's pregnant—who's really pregnant."
"Yeah!" Kris laughed. "Yeah. That'll be the truth."
Next, Ellen jokingly asked, "Are you going to get pregnant now?"
"Probably not," Kris said with a wink. "I don't know. It just doesn't feel right anymore."
Ellen reminded her she could collect more money as a manager. "Wait a second!" Kris joked. "I think she's onto something! I could have a couple more, [take] 10 percent. This is really good!"
Jokes aside, Ellen still wanted to talk about the pregnancy rumors, so she asked why Khloe has often called Tristan Thompson "daddy" on social media. "Well, you know. It's like, 'Who's your daddy?' Maybe it was more sexual," a blushing, flustered Kris theorized. "I don't know! Maybe!"
"That's gross coming from you," Ellen teased. "That's your daughter!"
"It's just easier to say, 'Yes, she's pregnant,'" Ellen added. "That's what you should just say."
"She's got me so wound up," Kris said with a laugh. "Like a little top."
