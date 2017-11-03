House of Cards Staff Members Allege Kevin Spacey Sexual Misconduct

''Insecure'' Scott Disick Says Dating Girls After Kourtney Kardashian Is ''Not Fulfilling'' Him: ''I'm Just Not Happy With Anybody''
Troubling allegations of sexual misconduct continue to mount against Kevin Spacey.
In a new report from CNN, eight former or current House of Cards staffers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, recounted Spacey's alleged pattern of sexual harassment onset of the Netflix series. One former production assistant claimed the actor sexually assaulted him while filming an early season of House of Cards.
Spacey has not commented on the latest allegations. According to Deadline, he is no longer represented by talent agency CAA. It was revealed Wednesday that the Oscar winner began seeking "evaluation and treatment" in light of the ongoing scandal.
CNN reports the former employees describing Spacey's behavior on set as "predatory," which allegedly included non-consensual contact and offensive remarks often made against young men.
Both Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital have responded to the allegations in statements to E! News. As previously stated, Netflix sent a "representative" to the Baltimore, Maryland set to meet with the cast and crew. On Tuesday, production was suspended indefinitely on House of Cards' sixth and final season.
"Netflix was just made aware of one incident, five years ago, that we were informed was resolved swiftly," the streaming services said, adding, "Netflix is not aware of any other incidents involving Kevin Spacey on-set. We continue to collaborate with MRC and other production partners to maintain a safe and respectful working environment. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production, and have nothing further to share at this time."
Media Rights Capital said they've installed an anonymous complaint hotline, and is providing crisis counselors and sexual harassment legal advisors for the crew.
"We are deeply troubled to learn about these new allegations that are being made to the press concerning Kevin Spacey's interaction with members of the crew of House of Cards," their statement read. "As the producer of the show, creating and maintaining a safe working environment for our cast and crew has always been our top priority. We have consistently reinforced the importance of employees reporting any incident without fear of retaliation and we have investigated and taken appropriate actions following any complaints."
It continued, "For example, during our first year of production in 2012, someone on the crew shared a complaint about a specific remark and gesture made by Kevin Spacey. Immediate action was taken following our review of the situation and we are confident the issue was resolved promptly to the satisfaction of all involved. Mr. Spacey willingly participated in a training process and since that time MRC has not been made aware of any other complaints involving Mr. Spacey."
MRC said it would continue to investigate any current and new claims formally brought to their attention.
The production assistant who alleged Spacey assaulted him told CNN that while driving to an offsite location to pick up the actor and bring him to set, Spacey attempted to put his hand down his pants. It continued when in a trailer he said Spacey "cornered him, blocked his exit and made inappropriate contact with him." The former employee recalled telling Spacey he wasn't comfortable, which he said caused the celebrity to leave set for the day.
"I was in a state of shock," he told CNN. "He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there."
The production assistant said he did not report the encounter to managers or authorities, but revealed he had previously complained to his supervisors that Spacey was harassing him months prior. Spacey was not allowed to be alone with the assistant, he shared, until he said the harassment stopped long enough for the individual to feel comfortable with him.
Other crew members detailed either experiencing or witnessing similar encounters with Spacey and called the working environment "toxic." One former female production assistant recalled, "It was very known that Kevin was inappropriate, and males I worked with complained to me about how they felt uncomfortable."
The latest claims against Spacey follow actor Anthony Rapp's assertion that Spacey attempted to make a sexual advance against him at the age of 14.
Spacey issued an apology shortly thereafter that read in part, "I honestly do not remember the encounter as it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he described having carried with him all these years."
He continued, ""This story has encouraged me to address other things in my life...I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."
Many of Spacey's famous peers condemned his response and the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences stripped him of an upcoming honor.