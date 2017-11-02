Celebs Redefine the LBD at the Revolve Awards 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
There's a reason why the LBD is a wardrobe staple: You can wear it anywhere—award ceremonies included.
Case in point: the inaugural 2017 Revolve Awards.
Celebrities, influencers and fashion obsessives came together Thursday night to honor the biggest trendsetters in the digital landscape. While the red carpet arrivals provided plenty of #outfitinspo, there was one prominent trend that really stole the night: LBDs.
Before you assume we're talking about the classic iteration (think: Breakfast at Tiffany's), this is the Revolve we're talking about, which means every body-hugging, black mini had a little something extra about it.
For instance, Chrissy Teigen's black gown glittered in sequins, while Shay Mitchell was literally laced into her dress. Ashley Tisdale wore a structural mini, while Victoria's Secret angel Elsa Hosk depended on feathers and a pretty amazing headband to keep her look from standing apart from the pack.
Keep scrolling for more stars who made black dress look anything but boring.
The volume of this structural mini is grounded by the actress' combat boots.
The Pretty Little Liars star was not only the award ceremony's hostess with the mostest, but she showed us how lace-up detailing can provide the same sexy, if not sexier, illusion as a high slit and strategic cut-outs. Just make sure to double knots those ends!
It doesn't matter what silhouette you're wearing, if it's star-studded like the influencer's, it will likely turn heads.
Golden Barbie is making us rethink how we wear oversize coats: Go sans pants with thigh-high boots.
There isn't a wide-leg jumpsuit the stylist can't wear. Of course, to amp up this look, make sure the fabric shimmers and there's a jacket to match.
The model could wear a simple LBD and still look amazing, but sequined embellishments really do add a shine.
The feathers already make this body-hugging gown a best dressed contender, but the Victoria's Secret model's statement headband really tops off the look.
There were tons of sheer fabric on the red carpet, but the vlogger's lace ensemble brought a Victorian edge to the inaugural event.
The Victoria's Secret angel took a break from her wings for a night and channeled her best Egyptian goddess. The tuxedo jacket kept things modern.
