Revolve Awards 2017 Arrivals: Shay Mitchell, Chrissy Teigen & More

Revolve has become a fashion hub for influencers and celebrities alike, and now it's awarding the most influential style stars at the inaugural Revolve Awards.

Located at the recently-opened Dream Hotel, the award show celebrates fashion on social media, honoring trendsetters you may not know but need to follow, stat. Awards include YouTube Channel of the Year, Best Beauty Influencer, #COUPLEGOALS of the Year and Best Influencer Brand. Voting was put in the hands of the public. On Thursday night, with the digital ballots closed, the fashion forward, like host Shay Mitchell in her h:ours x Revolve Branden Midi Dress, walked the carpet in their best.