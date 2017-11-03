Mila Kunis' Dainty Dog Tags Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

It's never too soon to start thinking about the holidays.
Good thing Mila Kunis is reminding everyone to get our shopping done early. While on the promotional circuit for A Bad Moms Christmas, the actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with co-stars Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn wearing striped, aubergine pants and a coordinating cropped jacket. The actress paired the matching ensemble with a gold necklace, which looked like a simple, dainty chain at first glance. But upon closer inspection, you can spot two mini dog tags, with an engraved "M" on one and a "K" on the other.
The mother-of-two also posted a sultry photo on Instagram, with her angular bob back-lit by the sun. It's a bit moody, but you can still catch the dog tags front and center. Luckily, the actress tagged the photo with the jewelry designer for all of us to replicate her personal style.
You can gift a loved one a Mila Kunis-approved necklace ($134.99) from Mini Mini Jewels, a Los Angeles-based brand best known for their dainty and personalized offerings. Emma Stone has been spotted in the brand's diamond initial earrings, while Jennifer Lopez wore their initial rings while preparing for One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief.
The personalized trend doesn't seem to going anywhere soon. Not to mention, it makes for a thoughtful gift. For more options, keep scrolling.
Initial Bar Bracelet, $34
