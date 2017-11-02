Here's Why President Donald Trump's Twitter Disappeared for 11 Minutes

Where did Donald Trump's Twitter account go?

That's the question several followers found themselves asking Thursday afternoon when they tried checking in on the President of the United States' profile page.

For many, a blue screen with the message "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!" appeared. And as you may have guessed, many on the social media site had some questions about what was going on.

Ultimately, the President's account is back up and Twitter has an explanation.

"Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee," Twitter Government shared online. "The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored."