Surprise! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Are Officially Married

Bonet is also mother to actress Zoë Kravitz, from her first marriage to Lenny Kravitz. The duo eloped in 1987 and split in 1993.

Back in August, Bonet surprised Momoa on the set of his upcoming movie, Aquaman, in Australia for his birthday. Since the actor had to be away for work on his 38th birthday, she brought their kids and friends to him!

Momoa posted a pic of the group together on set with the caption, "I love u my loveee my babies my friends and OHANA to my cast and crew. Mahalo for caring. It was so beautiful. Mahalos to all the warriors It was an honor. #mindblown. #roots #connected #mytribe aloha j.