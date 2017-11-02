Fall Plaid Is the Throwback Trend You Didn't See Coming

Something about plaid fabric just feels very old school.

Is anyone else's mind going straight to Cher from Clueless in her yellow plaid skirt-blazer combo circa 1990? Sure the pattern dates way further back than that, but who's counting? Besides, if you've ever wore any kind of school uniform, you can bet there was a checked-variation in there somewhere.

But the important question is: Why do we suddenly want everything in our fall wardrobe be done in this throwback pattern? Maybe it's the nostalgia factor, who knows. But one look around the internet and you'll be sold, too.