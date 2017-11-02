Fall Plaid Is the Throwback Trend You Didn't See Coming

Something about plaid fabric just feels very old school.

Is anyone else's mind going straight to Cher from Clueless in her yellow plaid skirt-blazer combo circa 1990? Sure the pattern dates way further back than that, but who's counting? Besides, if you've ever wore any kind of school uniform, you can bet there was a checked-variation in there somewhere.

But the important question is: Why do we suddenly want everything in our fall wardrobe be done in this throwback pattern? Maybe it's the nostalgia factor, who knows. But one look around the internet and you'll be sold, too.

From blazers, to wool coats, booties and more, plaid is the hot fall pattern you didn't see coming.

Jacket

Endless Rose Plaid Jacket, $159

Booties

Polly Plume Ally Bogart Bootie, $426

Cotton-Blend Jumpsuit

Ganni Charron Checked Cotton-Blend Seersucker Jumpsuit, $280

Leggings

Sanctuary Grease Legging, $89

Cotton-Flannel Shirt

Current/Elliott The Prep School Fringed Plaid Cotton-Flannel Shirt, $89

Wool Shoulder Bag

Stella McCartney Falabella Checked Wool Shoulder Bag, $860

Check Coat

Paper London Rainbow Coat, $650

Wool Sweater

Equipment Shane Plaid Wool Sweater, $108

Winter Coat

BB Dakota Kennedi Coat, $145

Umbrella

Burberry Checked Shell Umbrella, $225

Midi Coat

Topshop Heavy Checked Midi Coat, $280

Boyfriend Blazer

Topshop Check Jersey Boyfriend Blazer, $75

Frill Trousers

Topshop Check Frill Ponte Trousers, $48

Mini Skirt

Topshop Check Frill Waist Mini Skirt, $65

Wide-Leg Trousers

Topshop Zip Up Check Wide Leg Trousers, $85

Wool and Cashmere-Blend Wrap

Holzweiler Dipper Fringed Plaid Wool and Cashmere-Blend Wrap, $260

Waterproof Boots

L.L. Bean Women's Waterproof Rangeley Pac Boots, $159

Boyfriend Button-Up

Sanctuary Boyfriend Plaid Button Up, $79

Trucker Jacket

Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Plaid Trucker Jacket, $178

Printed Bra Top

Fenty Puma by Rihanna Plaid-Printed Bra Top, $200

Winter Coat

Guess Unlined Plaid Print Coat, $90

Mini Skirt

Express Plaid Wrap Tie Mini Skirt, $50

Shirt Dress

ZDNU Beach Lunch Lounge Frayed Hem Plaid Shirt Dress, $35

Fall plaid, we see you. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

