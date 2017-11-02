LoLa Monroe Prepares to Make a Comeback and La'Myia Good Talks to Eric Bellinger About Getting a Breast Enhancement

They're putting in the work!

If there is one thing LoLa Monroe knows how to do, it's hustle! On this week's episode of The Platinum Life, LoLa is busy working on a music video that will show the world she's ready for a comeback.

Of course, she first needs to run a few ideas by her man King Los, who is nothing but supportive of his lady'd empowering style and sound. "I just love getting in a creative space with Los. He just gets me," LoLa shares. "He knows exactly where I'm trying to take my brand and the vision for it."