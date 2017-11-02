LoLa Monroe Prepares to Make a Comeback and La'Myia Good Talks to Eric Bellinger About Getting a Breast Enhancement

They're putting in the work!
If there is one thing LoLa Monroe knows how to do, it's hustle! On this week's episode of The Platinum Life, LoLa is busy working on a music video that will show the world she's ready for a comeback.
Of course, she first needs to run a few ideas by her man King Los, who is nothing but supportive of his lady'd empowering style and sound. "I just love getting in a creative space with Los. He just gets me," LoLa shares. "He knows exactly where I'm trying to take my brand and the vision for it."
Meanwhile, La'Myia Good is also seeking some support from her husband about whether she should get a boob job. "I have definitely been wanting to talk to Eric about my titty desires," La'Myia shared. Eric eases her fears because he is "definitely not opposed" to the idea of his wife getting a little enhancement.
This episode was all about the men! Even Shantel Jackson had to have an interesting conversation with her boo Nelly regarding freezing her eggs. While this is something Shantel has been ready to do for a long time, she needed a sample of Nelly's sperm to help the process along.
The "Hot In Herre" singer was less than thrilled about the idea of having to give a sample, but he was very supportive of his woman. "I'm a natural guy and if it happens, it happens," Nelly shared. "But it's your decision and I'm here to be supportive. Either way, babe, I love you."
Awww! The men really came through for their ladies. Watch the recap video above for everything that happened this week!
Watch the premiere of The Platinum Life Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10 p.m., only on E!