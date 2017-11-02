Hold Up—Prince Harry Doesn't Normally Eat Pizza?!

Watching your weight, Prince Harry?

The 33-year-old recently enjoyed what is apparently a rare treat for him—pizza—while visiting Chicago.

He arrived in the city this week to attend the inaugural Obama Foundation Summit. On Tuesday, before the event, he and former First Lady Michelle Obama made a surprise visit to Hyde Park Academy High School on Chicago's South Side, located across from the future site of the Obama Presidential Center, and chatted with students. A couple of them said Harry should eat some of Chicago's traditional foods, including pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs.

"I don't even eat pizza anymore but I had pizza last night," he said, as seen in a video posted on Kensington Palace's Instagram page on Thursday. "We had deep-dish and we had thin crust."

"I promise you, I will make sure I east 'Chicago,'" he said.