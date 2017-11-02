How Ashton Kutcher Encouraged Mila Kunis to Tackle the Business of Hollywood

Mila Kunis has been working in Hollywood for decades, but there was still something husband Ashton Kutcher could teach her about the business.

Opening up to NET-A-PORTER's digital magazine, The EDIT, the Bad Moms Christmas star opened up how her famous spouse helped her hone her career from behind the scenes.

"Honestly, full disclosure, when I started dating Ashton, I was like, 'I don't want to know [about the] business side, it makes me so uncomfortable,'" she recalled during an interview with her co-star, Kathryn Hahn. "And he said, 'Right, stop, get on the call.' And then I started educating myself, getting the language right. I would ask him questions, Googled lots of things, and now I know what everybody's doing, I know what I can do, I know what I can ask for."