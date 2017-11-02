Nicole Williams Stresses Out Fiancé Larry While Talking About "All the Pressure" of Wedding Planning on WAGS

Wedding planning is seriously stressful!
On Sunday's season three premiere of WAGS L.A., Nicole Williams is in bridezilla mode following her engagement to Larry English.
"I'm just happy to be planning a wedding," Nicole admits in this preview clips. "After five years of being together it just feels like, ‘OK, now it seems like very real.'"
While out to dinner, Nicole tells Larry, "I didn't know this until recently but we have to do a bridal shower, bachelorette, the bachelor and an engagement party."
"I don't ever remember going to all of these different separate things like for a wedding," the football star says. "Bridal shower, engagement party…I don't have time to like plan another thing attached to the whole wedding."
E!
"You're telling me babe?" Nicole says. "You put a ring on it and then you're just like, ‘That's it. I'm done.'"
"Sounds about right," Larry smiles.
Then Nicole goes on to ask Larry about a bunch of wedding details, including having an all-black dress code, possibly not doing their vows and having vegan options for the catering.
"All the pressure and all the decision making is basically on me and it would just be nice to have more of Larry's help because I just can't handle stress very well," Nicole worries.