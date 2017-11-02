The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Opens up About Her Miscarriage

Now Girardi is opening up about her miscarriage on The Doctors. During her appearance on the show, Girardi shares that she was sitting on her couch while 18 weeks pregnant when her water broke. The doctors wanted to induce Girardi but she refused, explaining that she wanted to try to save her twins.
But after a couple of days, Girardi went into septic shock and she "couldn't feel" her twins moving anymore. "I got an ultrasound and there were no longer any heartbeats," Girardi says on the show. Doctors then took Girardi to surgery to save her life.
Girardi appears on The Doctors with her mom Tina and they both break down in tears while discussing the loss. When asked how she's dealt with the miscarriage, Girardi explains, "For the most part I try my hardest not to think about it." But she says there are "constant reminders" of her loss and she's trying to move past them but it seems "impossible."
In a second part of the interview, a doctor explains to the audience what happened to cause the miscarriage and tells Girardi that there was "absolutely, positively nothing" she could've done to make the outcome any different.
Watch the video clip above to see Girardi open up about her miscarriage and talk with a doctor about Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome.