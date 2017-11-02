The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Opens up About Her Miscarriage

Vienna Girardi is sharing details about the heartbreaking loss of her twin daughters.

Girardi, who became engaged and later split with Jake Pavelka after meeting on season 14 of The Bachelor, announced she was pregnant with twins in June 2017. Then just two months later, Girardi revealed the devastating news that she had a miscarriage.

Now Girardi is opening up about her miscarriage on The Doctors. During her appearance on the show, Girardi shares that she was sitting on her couch while 18 weeks pregnant when her water broke. The doctors wanted to induce Girardi but she refused, explaining that she wanted to try to save her twins.