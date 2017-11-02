Riverdale's K.J. Apa Opens Up About Car Crash After 14-Hour Work Day

K.J. Apa signals that his September car accident was his own fault and says his work schedule, which many fans have speculated was partially to blame for the accident, has not changed.
In September, the Riverdale star was involved in a car crash near Vancouver after shooting scenes for the show for more than 14 hours, Warner Bros. Television had confirmed. He was treated by first-responders at the scene and discharged without serious injuries.
"That was just a one-off accident, and it was a mistake on my part," the New Zealand actor, who plays Archie on the show, told Esquire in an interview posted on Wednesday. "I should have pulled over and gone to sleep instead of battling my way home. But I learned from it. It was a blessing in disguise. I came out unscathed, and I thank God that I'm okay—it could have been a lot worse."
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
"The schedule didn't change," he added. "It's still a requirement for the actors to drive to work, which is fair enough. The crew works longer than we do, and they have to drive back and forth to work every day."
He also said, "It puts things in perspective for actors on other shows; when you're driving home, you've got to be mindful and make sure your mind's right and that you're not tired. I was really lucky the production was there for me and helped me the whole way, which made me feel looked after."
Warner Bros. Television has not commented on his remarks.
The studio had said in a statement after the crash, "We are extremely grateful that K.J. Apa was uninjured during his recent accident."
The studio said it "sent a doctor to his home later that same day for a follow-up to confirm his well-being" and that "K.J. has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him."