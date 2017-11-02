Prince Jackson Injured in Motorcycle Accident: "Well S--t"

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Camila Cabello, Havana Music Video

Here's How Camila Cabello Made Her "Havana" Music Video

Gabrielle Union Says DMX Loves "The Golden Girls"

Al Reynolds, Star Jones

Star Jones' Ex-Husband Al Reynolds Comes Out as Bisexual

Prince Jackson

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Prince Jackson was involved in a motorcycle crash on Thursday and is "doing OK" despite sustaining some injuries.

The 20-year-old eldest son of the late Michael Jackson had shocked fans when he posted on his Instagram page a photo of his legs strapped down while lying inside what appeared to be an ambulance. He wrote, "Well s--t..."

"Prince Jackson was involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to college this morning, November 2nd, in Los Angeles," his rep said in a statement to E! News. "He suffered some injuries but is doing OK. Thank you all so much for your support and prayers and we will update you on his progress shortly."

Photos

Paris and Prince Jackson's Sibling Love Over the Years

Prince is a a student at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. TMZ reported that after the accident, he was checked out at an ER and then released. He made to class on time, the website said. Prince has not commented.

It is unclear how long Prince has been riding a motorcycle. He first posted videos of himself riding the bike on Instagram and YouTube in September.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Jackson , Motorcycle , , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.