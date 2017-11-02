Millie Bobby Brown and the Kardashians Are Having a Serious Lovefest on Twitter and OMG It's Amazing!

As it turns out the love is "mutual!"

Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter today to gush over Millie. "Yesterday, I tweeted how much I love Stranger Things and someone sent me this," Khloe write in reference to Millie's Fallon interview, adding, "It's a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE."

Millie responded, "Omg... I was on a plane and the stress watching the airplane mode not going off to tweet this!! Thank you and much love to all of u guys."

But there's more. Kris Jenner also responded to Millie, tweeting, "I love you @milliebbrown, you are so adorable! Thanks for watching #KUWTK! We are huge fans of yours also!! @jimmyfallon #Okurrr."