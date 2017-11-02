Millie Bobby Brown and the Kardashians Are Having a Serious Lovefest on Twitter and OMG It's Amazing!

"I love them, I really do," the 13-year old told Jimmy Fallon. "I'm obsessed with them," Millie continued. "I follow them on social media. I think that they are just like really great. They're so entertaining. They have their own like language. Like instead of saying I swear they're like ‘Bible!' And then they're like, ‘Okurrr!' It means like OK. It's like, ‘Okurrr!'"
Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter today to gush over Millie. "Yesterday, I tweeted how much I love Stranger Things and someone sent me this," Khloe write in reference to Millie's Fallon interview, adding, "It's a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE."
Millie responded, "Omg... I was on a plane and the stress watching the airplane mode not going off to tweet this!! Thank you and much love to all of u guys."
But there's more. Kris Jenner also responded to Millie, tweeting, "I love you @milliebbrown, you are so adorable! Thanks for watching #KUWTK! We are huge fans of yours also!! @jimmyfallon #Okurrr."