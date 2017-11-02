Once Upon a Time Adds The Originals Alum Nathan Parsons in Charismatic Recurring Role

Once Upon a Time is about to get a little more charming. (That's charming, not Charming. Sorry for everyone holding out hope for a Josh Dallas cameo!)

E! News has learned that the ABC fantasy has tapped The Originals alum Nathan Parsons for a recurring arc in the show's current seventh season. Parsons will appear in a handful of episode as Nick, a confident and charismatic slacker-turned-successful lawyer. Polished, but never stuffy or smarmy, and a natural guy's guy, Nick has an instant likability and always says the right thing.

Could be be joining the Hyperion Heights resistance in their fight against Victoria Belfrey (Gabrielle Anwar)? Coming to someone's legal aid? We'll find out when he makes his first appearance in the season's eighth episode, airing Friday, Nov. 17.