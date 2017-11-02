Selena Quintanilla's Sister Suzette Helps Prepare Late Singer's Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

It's almost ready!

Selena Quintanilla's star won't be unveiled until Friday but her sister Suzette Quintanilla is hard at work to ensure that it's just right.

"They don't give this honor to everyone, so I'm beyond honored... to be able to participate in the making of it, priceless," the musician said of her late sister's coveted star.

Recently, Suzette has worked with huge brands that have honored Selena's legacy.