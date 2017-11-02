Oprah's Favorite Things 2017 List Revealed: How Much Would It Cost to Buy Every Item?

Ruven Afanador / O, The Oprah Magazine
The holidays season is officially here, as Oprah Winfrey has unveiled her annual Oprah's Favorite Things list.
The 2017 edition features 102 products and includes everything from clothes to electronics to kitchen gadgets to maple syrup. If you bought everything on the list and utilized Oprah's special 20 percent discount when you could, you would spend no less than a whopping $12,200! If you didn't use the discount, you'd be out more than $13,400.
Oprah's Favorite Things List 2017 is featured on Oprah.com as well as in O, The Oprah Magazine's December 2017 issue, on newsstands on November 14.
The most expensive item on the list is a 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K UHD TV, which "transforms your TV into a work of art."
The second-most expensive produce is a 2-gear bicycle from Martone Cycling, which costs an average of $1,200.
"This bike is a monochromatic masterpiece, a work of art that truly moves you—its two gears shift automatically," Oprah said. "It's light and made to last, with a basket built into the frame. You can choose from eight shades, but I can't wait to ride my brand-new white one around Santa Barbara."
Among Oprah's least expensive items are earbud cases ($8 after her discount), Center Stage Reading Sunglasses ($17.60 after her discount) and $20 Crema da Mano Luxe hand cream.
Ruven Afanador / O, The Oprah Magazine
Ruven Afanador / O, The Oprah Magazine
Ruven Afanador / O, The Oprah Magazine
Oprah includes more cool gadgets on her list, such as the new Amazon Echo Show, which costs $230, and a $599 Nespresso Creatista Plus espresso machine.
Among her favorite clothing items are Banner Tear-Away Track Pants ($178), Puffy Coatology Scarves ($68 after her discount) and Mayberry Sheepskin Slides ($60).
Oprah is a big fan of freshly cooked food. On her list is a Centerville Pies Signature Chicken Pie, which costs $69 and shipping is free!
"I found this chicken pie on Cape Cod years ago, and it's still the closest to homemade I've ever tasted," she said. "The hand-crimped crust is flaky, the filling is jam-packed with hand-pulled meat, and the people who make them are clearly doing so with love."
Oprah's list also includes a complete three-course dinner for four from New York City's famous Katz's Deli for $125.
Did someone say chocolate?
Oprah highly recommends the K+M Extravirgin Chocolate four-pack gift box, which costs...yikes, $50. But it's gourmet...
And speaking of sweet treats...
If you can afford it, give the gift of real maple syrup. Her list includes Organic Pure Vermont Maple Syrup in a swing-top bottle, nestled in a wooden gift box, for $28.80 after her discount.
"Bring this beautifully packaged organic pure Vermont maple syrup to your holiday dinner. It looks like a classy bottle of wine—but tastes much better with pancakes," Oprah said.
Oprah's list also includes a gift that keeps on growing: An olive tree, which costs $53 after her discount.
"Yes, I have olive trees in my bedroom," she said. "Everyone said they'd never make it, but I keep them turned to the light and they get bigger every day. A tree is a forever gift. It's sunshine and earth and water, and it just grows better with time."