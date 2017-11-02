Luke Skywalker Returns to the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer

During Game 7 of the World Series, fans got a special look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
The trailer began with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) stepping into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon—the ship that took him on galactic adventures with R2-D2 (Kenny Baker), C-3PO (Athony Daniels), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew). While the 45-second TV spot reused many shots previously seen in the Oct. 9 trailer, it also invited fans of the films into the red throne room of Supreme Leader Snoke (AndySerkis), flanked by his Praetorian Guard and The First Order's General Hux (DomhnallGleeson).
In addition to seeing a new shot of Leia, looking forlorn, fans were also treated to footage of Finn (John Boyega) piloting a skimmer along the salt flats of the planet Crait, as well as Luke's protégé, Rey (Daisy Ridley), in the rain, wielding what was once the Skywalker family lightsaber.
Earlier this week, Hamill opened up to The New York Timesabout his reluctance to reprise his iconic role as Luke in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. "I was just really scared," the 66-year-old actor admitted. "I thought, 'Why mess with it?' The idea of catching lightning in a bottle twice was ridiculously remote." While Fisher was on board from the get-go, Hamill assumed Ford would pass on the offer, thereby allowing him to say "no" without facing any repercussions himself. "He's too old and too rich and too cranky," he recalled thinking. "He's not going to do this." After Ford said yes, he had no choice but to return as Luke. "Can you imagine if I was the only one to say no?" he asked. "I'd be the most hated man in nerd-dom."