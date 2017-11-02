Channing Tatum, Pink and Jimmy Kimmel Tell Their Daughters They Ate All Their Halloween Candy

It's that time of year again. Late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel asked parents across America to trick their little ones and tell them they ate their Halloween candy. Moms and dads have been helping the Jimmy Kimmel Live host pull off this stunt for the past seven years, and this year, a few celebrity parents got in on the fun.

One of these parents was Channing Tatum. While serving as Jimmy Kimmel Live's guest host, the Magic Mike actor showed a video of him pranking his four-year-old daughter Everly.

After Tatum told his daughter he ate all her candy, Everly turned her back on her father and shuffled over to her mom Jenna Dewan Tatum. She then grabbed her mom's legs and started to sniffle.

Tatum couldn't stand seeing his daughter upset, so he came clean. However, his daughter didn't find his joke amusing.

"Dad, that's not funny," she said in the video.

"You're right—that really was not funny. I'm so sorry baby," the guest host said after airing the clip. "I hope you forgive me someday for that."