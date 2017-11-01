Kevin Spacey to Seek Evaluation and Treatment Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spacey is taking a break from acting.

On Wednesday evening, fans learned that the actor is seeking help away from the public spotlight.

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment," his rep said in a statement to Variety. "No other information is available at this time."

The news comes less than a week after actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin of making an unwanted sexual advance at him when he was 14 years old.

After the story hit, the Oscar winner apologized in a lengthy statement.