Meet Mette Towley: The Scene-Stealing Dancer in Rihanna and N.E.R.D.'s ''Lemon'' Music Video

It takes a lot to steal the show when the only other players are Pharrell Williams and Rihanna, but that's just what Mette Towley did in N.E.R.D and Riri's new music video, "Lemon," which surprised fans on Wednesday.

The glittering gal, who has been hitting the floor with Pharrell's real life dancers called The Baes since 2014, jumps onto the scene with her head getting shaved by the self-proclaimed badgal.

Despite the A-list status of the collaborators, the majority of "Lemon" follows the bad-ass Mette as she bounces around an indoor flea market—and boy, are we buying whatever the booty bumping dancer is selling.

Mette dished to E! News about some of her favorite things, so here's 8 facts you should know about Mette...