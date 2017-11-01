The View's Meghan McCain Is Engaged

Meghan McCain is officially off the market!

The View co-host is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, a source confirms to E! News.

While fans have not met the lucky man or even know his name, Meghan has gushed about her guy in recent interviews.

In fact, when celebrating her 33rd birthday earlier this month on The View, the self-proclaimed "blonde republican" revealed he's even more conservative than her.

"This one works in politics and has for a long time so he wasn't as intimidated and he actually met my dad at my brother's wedding for the first time and ended up talking about health care or something very wonky," she revealed on a recent episode of the ABC daytime talk-show. "He's so conservative. He's funny in his own way."