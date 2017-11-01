Jared Leto Will Not Be Playing Hugh Hefner in Brett Ratner-Directed Biopic Amid Scandal

Not so fast, guys.

Last month, Brett Ratner, who was accused of sexual harassment earlier today, gave an interview in which he said that Jared Leto had contacted him to play Hugh Hefner in his biopic about the famed Playboy founder. But that movie ever becoming a reality seems highly unlikely because earlier today Playboy Enterprises said its involvement is "on hold" with Ratner amid the scandal and Leto's rep says that the Oscar is not attached to the movie and never was.

Earlier today, Playboy Enterprises announced that the biopic (and all other projects with RatPac Entertainment) would be put on pause due to recent sexual assault allegations made against Ratner. This morning, news broke that six women, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, had come forward to detail experiences of sexual harassment and misconduct by the producer-director, whose lawyer Martin Singer has denied each woman's claims.

In a statement to E! News, Playboy Enterprises said, "We are deeply troubled to learn about the accusations against Brett Ratner. We find this kind of behavior completely unacceptable. We are putting all further development of our projects with RatPac Entertainment on hold until we are able to review the situation further."

Meanwhile, Leto's rep has also come forward to say that the star was never intending to be in the film about the famed Lothario.

"Jared Leto is not and was not attached to a Brett Ratner-directed Hugh Hefner film, nor will he be working with him in the future," Leto’s rep told Deadline. "Earlier reports were incorrect and not confirmed by his representatives."