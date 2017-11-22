Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Wed Two Years Ago Today: Celebrate The A-Listers' Anniversary With Their Cutest Moments

Since their romantic nuptials in 2015, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiellohave blessed us with a multitude of cute moments for Jofie fans to gush over.

Who could forget when the Magic Mike star famously caught a glimpse of Vergara's derriere at the 2014 White House Correspondents Dinner and flurry of fireworks went off in the distance? But like any love-at-first-sight story, their union came with a few obstacles—like the fact that she was engaged to entrepreneur Nick Loeb when they met that night.

The Modern Family bombshell coincidentally ended things with her then-fiancé a few weeks later, making room for a new man by the name of Joe in her life.

The couple kicked off their whirlwind romance and after nearly a year and a half, they wed in a lavish ceremony surrounded by family and friends. The rest, as they say, is history!

Photos

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello's Cutest Pics

In the last two years, we've seen Joe write a 40-page book of love for Sofia's first anniversary gift, and she return the favor by setting up the ultimate man cave for her husband to play Dungeons and Dragons in. Clearly, this couple is as in love and committed to each other as ever. 

So while their love story is only two years in the making, we can't help but to look forward to the many next chapters they look forward to embracing. Happy Anniversary!

To see just how adorable the pair is, check out the gallery below. 

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara

MiamiPIXX/SBMF/FAMEFLYNET

Locking Lips

Too cute! The lovers share a sweet kiss at the airport.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

DMac/CPR/FAMEFLYNET

Hug It Out

The couple can't keep their hands off each other!

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

John Shearer/Invision for PUMA/AP Images

Cozied Up

The Modern Family actress cuddles up to her man during a Justin Timberlake concert at the Staples Center.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

AKM-GSI

Date Night!

The dashing duo enjoy a date night in West Hollywood.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

Bruja/Juan Sharma © PacificCoastNews.com

All Smiles

If Joe was our boyfriend, we'd be smiling that big too!

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

NGRE/AKM-GSI

Coordinating Couple

Joe and Sofía match in jeans and tees.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

FameFlynet

Cute & Casual

The sexy stars run errands in L.A.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

FameFlynet

Romantic Getaway

Muy caliente! The lovebirds are spotted on a vacation in Cabo.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Soaking Up the Sun

There's nothing hotter than these two half naked on a beach together!

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

Premiere/Rocstar/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

On-Set PDA

The buff hunk pays a visit to the Modern Family set to see his other half.

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara, Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum

SBMF/MiamiPIXX/FAMEFLYNET

Double Date!

The actors grab dinner and drinks with his Magic Mike co-star Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum.

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara

SBMF/MiamiPIXX/FAMEFLYNET

Traveling Twosome

The brunette beauty visits her man in Savannah where he filmed the Magic Mike sequel.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

Brandon Clark / ABImages via AP Images

Engaged!

Manganiello pops the question to his leading lady on Christmas Day 2014.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Splash News

Holidays Together

Joe and Sofía do some shopping in Hawaii ahead of Christmas 2014. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Heather Milligan, Joe Mangeniello, Sofia Vergara

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Happy New Year!

The newly engaged stars ring in 2015 with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan in NYC.

Sofia Vergara

CMaidana/AKM-GSI

Bling Bling

Sofía shows off her giant engagement ring.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

Splash News

Precious PDA

The lovebirds hold hands during a tropical vacation.

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Can't Keep My Eyes Off You

The couple hardly pay any notice to the elaborate costumes around them while attending the 2015 MET Gala.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Wedding

Instagram

Here Comes The Bride!

The actors tie the knot in a lavish reception in Palm Beach, Florida while surrounded by their family and friends on November 22, 2015. 

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Instagram

Instagram

First Dance

The blushing bride and her handsome groom had their first dance together as husband and wife to the Sinatra classic, "The Way You Look Tonight."

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Honeymoon

Twitter

Post-Wedding Bliss

These newlyweds soak up some sun during their secluded honeymoon in Turks and Caicos.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Eric Stonestreet

Instagram

Cheese!

Sofia's Modern Family co-star Eric Stonestreet photo bombs the handsome couple at the 2016 SAG Awards.

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara, SAG Awards 2016, Candids

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A Model Couple

The award-worthy duo poses for the cameras while attending the 2016 SAG Awards.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Thanksgiving

Instagram

Gobble Gobble!

Sofía and Joe got into the holiday spirit while wearing some silly hats for their Thanksgiving dinner.

Michael Starr, Steel Panther, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

Instagram

Joechella

Joe celebrates his 40th birthday with his wife by his side and an 80's hair band to rock the night away.

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara, 2017 SAG Awards, Candids

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Dazzling Duo

Vergara wows the crowds with her beautiful looks, but it was really Joe who brought out her dazzling smile at the 2017 SAG Awards!

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Instagram

Instagram

Lovers In Paradise

Party guests were treated to a tropical paradise when invited to a Memorial Day celebration at the Vergara-Manganiello household. Vergara sure is the hostess with mostest (cutest husband)!

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

Instagram

Funny Couple

The Modern Family star jumps on an inflatable parrot, while her husband looks on adoringly. Too cute!

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham, Wedding, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Instagram Stories, Photo

Instagram

Dance Partners

The twosome show off their dance moves at friend Colton Haynes' wedding to Jeff Leatham in October 2017.

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham, Wedding, Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara

Instagram

Celebration of Love

The pretty pair snap a picture with a floral backdrop while at Haynes and Leatham's wedding.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

