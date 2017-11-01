Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Drunk at the From Justin to Kelly Premiere: ''I Literally Ended up in a Fountain Soaked!''

It's 5 o'clock somewhere!
After her incredible American Idol win in 2002, Kelly Clarkson was contractually obligated to star in the film From Justin to Kelly, which is a project that she is far from proud of.
In an interview with Howard Stern, Kelly recalls needing a bit of liquid courage to get through the premiere. "I cried so hard because I didn't want to do that movie...I got very drunk at that premiere," Kelly shared. "I literally ended up in a fountain soaked!"
Did Kelly and Justin Guarini ever date in real life? Watch the clip above to hear more from her shocking interview!
Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!