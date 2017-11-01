The Lion King Cast Announced: Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner & More Officially Join Remake

Oh we just can't wait to see Bey in The Lion King!

Earlier today, Disney Live Action announced the full all-star cast of Jon Favreau's new take on the 1994 classic animated film, The Lion King. While there have been rumors swirling about for months, Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and more stars have officially signed on for the live-action retelling of the beloved film.

Jay-Z's lady love posted a photo of the full cast on her Facebook, along with the simple caption, "#TheLionKing 2019."

"It is a director's dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life," said Favreau in a statement.