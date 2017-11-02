Zayn Malik Reveals Just How Much He Talks to One Direction Today

by Mike Vulpo

Zayn Malik, Billboard

Billboard

Sometimes, boy bands just end up going in different directions.

It's been almost two years since One Direction performed their final concert in the United States before their hiatus.

But fast-forward to today and each member including Zayn Malik is finding success with their very own solo careers.

While appearing on the cover of Billboard, Zayn couldn't help but address his current status with the boys who helped make 1D so successful. As it turns out, the "PILLOWTALK" singer's relationship with the guys has evolved.  

"Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that's just life," he explained to the publication. "Everybody grows up; two of the guys have got kids now. But no, I don't talk to any of them, really."

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

One Direction, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Zayn would also admit that he no longer has any contact with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan or Louis Tomlinson. But according to Billboard,  Zayn said this "without malice" and doesn't appear to feel competitive with them.

As Zayn continues focusing on his solo career, the singer is still proud of his collaboration with Taylor Swift that was featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

"I felt like she was the right artist for the song. And of course she's also a massive artist, so that brings its benefits," he explained. "I get to let her fans know that I'm doing this kind of music, and she lets her fans know she likes my kind of music — there's no opposition, for real."

And for the loyal fans who are curious to see what Zayn is up to next, the musician has been spending much of this summer and fall on a working farm in rural Pennsylvania where a private studio is located nearby.

"The farm is out of the way and feels grounded. I do a lot of farm work. I take the horses out and feed the cows and that kind of stuff," he shared. "It's cool. I've always been interested in animals."

