Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Tyrese Gibson's Feud: A Timeline of Their Fast & Furious Rants

With fast success comes some furious drama.
It's no secret that the Fast and Furious franchise has found a loyal fan base with countless box office hits.
But in recent months, it's become clear that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Tyrese Gibson don't exactly see eye-to-eye on every aspect of the movie projects.
As a new month kicked off, Tyrese took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post inferring that he may not be sharing the big screen with some of his co-stars much longer.
"Hello world.......... hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe........ I'm sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce - You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours......... close your eyes dude you're a 'Clown'...... #CandyAssBitchMade," he shared with his nine million followers. "All my real one.... Men on integrity... my real ones out here stand UP...... folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ...... pause notice who's got his arms around my shoulder and who's standing alone - #OurChildrenMatter."
While Dwayne has yet to respond—he's posting about Make a Wish Day on set of his upcoming movie Skyscraper instead—we decided to take a deep dive into this feud that doesn't appear to be slowing down.
How did it all begin? Who is more upset? And will it affect any future movies? Take a look at our timeline below.
August 8, 2016: While filming Fast 8, The Rock hopped on social media to vent his frustrations.
"There's no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one," he began. "My female co-stars are always amazing and I love ‘em. My male co-workers however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s--t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses."
While none of his male co-workers were named in the rant, it certainly sparked a highly publicized discussion and debate.
August 10, 2016: As speculation continued into who The Rock could be referring to in his initial rant, Tyrese decided to respond in a now-deleted Instagram post. He also tried to take himself out of the running possibilities.
"Does any of us know why bro decided to jump out there with his post? No...Would one assume that IF he's going to jump out there and generalize and say 'Male Co-Stars' he would be more clear and call out names???" he wrote. "Of course he should of—Let me calm you guys all the way down...I don't know WHO he has a problem and I don't have any details of WHAT those problems are—as a matter of fact if I DID know I would tell you s--t!!!!"
Tyrese continued, "I think Dewayne aka DJ happens to be one of the most humble, down to earth and professional people I've ever worked with and more importantly he's my brother we have NEVER had a problem and will never have a problem...WE are good over here....As a cast we're ALL married dammit!!!"
November 19, 2016: The Rock made it perfectly clear that he has no regrets about his "Candy asses" rant earlier in the summer.
"I was very clear with what I said. I've been in the game a long time," he explained to the Los Angeles Times. "The irony is after that and as they do their tracking and all their analysis, the interest shot through the roof to a whole other level."
September 13, 2017: When speculation surfaced that The Rock may be in talks for a spinoff centered around his Fast & Furious character, Tyrese decided to comment on one of his co-star's Instagram posts.
"If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter," he wrote in a now-deleted comment. "I don't wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I'm on your timeline cause you're not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family…….. We don't fly solo."
Tyrese continued, "I have never and will never have a problem with this major movie star he's my brother. I'm simply trying to reach him cause he won't call me back about this solo #HobbsMovie I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced and we can't let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal fast and furious FANS down on any level from pushing the date…….. Didn't you see how HUGE #Fast8 was? It's because we announced and KEPT our release date bro."
October 5, 2017: Recently, Fast & Furious 9 changed its release date from April of 2019 to April 2020. According to Tyrese, it may all be The Rock's fault. "Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post," Tyrese wrote on Instagram. "Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic."
October 11, 2017: This fall, Tyrese decided to post a video of The Rock criticizing his sixth studio album titled Black Rose, which was released back in 2015. In the video, The Rock referred to the album as "the biggest piece of dog s--t that I have ever heard."
In Tyrese's post, he called out his "haters" and expressed how proud he was with the project. "Haters come in many forms...... In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time my single #SHAME was #1 on Billboard for 16 weeks my album came in #1 on the TOP 200!!!" he explained. "Real R&B music lovers know..... This album is in a league of its own."
November 1, 2017: Tyrese has threated to quit the Fast & Furious franchise if The Rock stars in the upcoming project. E! News has learned that as of now, production on the Fast & Furious movies that have been announced will proceed as planned.
Fast & Furious 9 is scheduled for release on April 10, 2020
