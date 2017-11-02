Million Dollar Listing Agent Josh Altman Gives Tour of Daughter's Nursery

Josh Altman and Heather Altman are showing off their baby girl's nursery.

The Million Dollar Listing couple welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis Kerry Altman, in April 2017. Now Josh and Heather, who tied the knot in April 2016, are giving us all a tour of Alexis' adorable nursery.

In the room, we see baby Alexis's crib in front of a pink wall with butterflies on it. There's also two stuffed animal giraffes in the room, one named after Patriots player Rob Gronkowski and one named after Gisele Bundchen.

"Because Gisele is married to Tom Brady," Heather explains. While Josh adds it's also "because they both start with G."