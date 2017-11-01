Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Share "Sweet" Moment on Bike Ride Together

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are spending even more time together.
The former couple was spotted riding bikes together in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Pictures show 23-year-old Bieber helping 25-year-old Gomez get on her bike and riding around the city.
"Selena and Justin took a bike ride from her house on Wednesday morning," an eyewitness tells E! News. "Justin was very sweet and held up Selena's bike for her as she got on. They were having a blast together. Justin was singing loudly and dancing with his arms in the air while riding down a busy street. Selena was laughing so hard she had to cover her mouth and try not to fall of her bike. She clearly thinks he is hilarious."
The eyewitness continues, "Justin was leading the way and giving the middle finger as a joke. Selena was following along and cars were stopped to watch them. They have a really good time together and seem to be able to pick up right where they left off. They got off their bikes and stopped and talked for a minute before they continued their ride back to her house."
This sighting of the duo comes two days after it was announced that Gomez had called it quits with her boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd. Gomez and Bieber have been spending time together recently. Over the weekend, the duo was spotted grabbing breakfast and attending church together. And now that they're enjoying more time together, what's the status of their relationship?
"Bieber is still in love with Selena," a source tells E! News. "He has expressed that to her. He always has had love for her even when they weren't together but needed to grow up and date other people to realize."
Right now, the insider says Bieber is just Gomez's "friend at this moment," adding that he "didn't put any pressure on her when she was with Abel to be with him because he was going through his own stuff."
The sources also says, "He respects Selena and just wants her to be happy. He knows she is a fragile woman and he just wants to be there for her. He hopes that building their bond again may help them in the future."
