Julia Roberts Reveals the Keys to Joy: ''Marry the Right Person''

In the interview, the Georgia-born peach gave her three keys to joy:"Marry the right person, give birth to a redhead, and have great girlfriends."

The redhead she's talking about his oldest son, Finn, who is 12 years old, as is his twin sister Hazel.

Speaking about her twins, who will be 13 in November, the proud mama said that watching them grow up is bittersweet. "All the clichés are true," she said. "I’m so proud of them but also … "

The doting mom, who was briefly married to singer Lyle Lovett from 1993-1995, admitted, "I tried to carry somebody up to bed the other night, and it was just [couldn't]"

Julia, whose first film role was in 1987, also discussed her decision to produce and star in her first TV series for Amazon’s upcoming Homecoming, based on the acclaimed psychological thriller podcast.

Of her decision to go to TV, Julia said, "I don’t want to go against my peoples, but it sort of is. There’s a lot of really good content and a lot of diversity."

She considers the Sam Esmail project, "a total experiment… I don’t even know what it really requires. I just know how to watch a TV show. I don’t know how to make one."

The series begins filming in 2018.